Tim Sloan's departure from Wells Fargo is a 'big mistake,' says management guru Jeff Sonnenfeld

Unfair that Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan had to retire, says Yale's Sonnenfeld 1 Hour Ago | 01:35

Tim Sloan was a "great" CEO for Wells Fargo, and it's "unfair" that he has to step down, management expert Jeffrey Sonnenfeld told CNBC on Thursday.

The bank announced on Thursday the embattled CEO will retire in June. He became the chief executive in October 2016 after his predecessor John Stumpf resigned in the wake of the bank's sales scandal.

"This was a big mistake," said Sonnenfeld, senior associate dean at the Yale School of Management and a CNBC contributor.

Sloan was the one who was actually bringing the bank's problems to light and fixing them, he argued.

And his tenure in the top office produced results, he said. "He's delivered the best earnings ... in the company's 161-year history. It's really been incredible."