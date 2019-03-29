Accenture and these other stocks could hold up in a recession, Wall Street says

The debate rolls on about the chances of an economic downturn, but Wall Street analysts said this week there's plenty of quality companies to invest in if a recession occurs.

CNBC combed through company research to find analysts from different industries singling out stocks in their coverage universes. They cited stocks that are compelling to investors such as Verra Mobility, Accenture, Autodesk, MasterCraft Boat Holdings and A.O. Smith.

Accenture continues to impress analysts at Bernstein. The consulting company reported earnings this week and not only beat expectations on revenue but raised its full year outlook. Bernstein analyst Harshita Rawat said unlike the last recession, this time would be different if there is one. Accemtire "is likely better positioned due to diversified revenue growth and higher share of cloud," she said.

Shares are Accenture are up 0.41 percent, to $175.77.

In new coverage this week, analysts at BTIG initiated Verra Mobility with a buy. The company, which provides toll management to rental car companies, "offers a recession-resistant story at a time when concerns about a potential economic slowdown have arisen among investors," analyst Mark Palmer said.

The stock is up today 12 percent, to $11.73.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, which designs and manufactures recreational powerboats, may be of interest to small-cap investors, according to Baird analyst Craig Kennison. This is because many of them have a, "contrarian mindset and assume the next recession could be just around the corner," Kennison said. "We see exceptional value for investors that can look through a potential downturn," he said.

Shares are down in early trading 0.87 percent, to $22.43.

Here are some other stocks analysts think would weather a recession: