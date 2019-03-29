Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Wells Fargo, Comcast, Spotify & more

Deutsche said Wells Fargo earnings could be lower than expected in the medium-term.

"Cost saving targets will likely be re-evaluated by a new CEO. While we still see opportunity for meaningful reductions over time, the timing may be pushed out and there may be offsets (such as higher investment spend in technology, for example). Changes to the business model could reduce revenue (and earnings). For example, a new CEO may choose to exit or reduce some areas in an attempt to simplify the company (as we've seen other large banks do post crisis). Note that WFC has already done some of this and one could argue there was less need to simplify/de-risk given strong relative performance during the 2008/09 financial crisis. Any revenue loss would be at least partially offset by cost take out and freeing up of capital, but there may be a net drag to earnings (and/or delay in redeploying the capital, taking out the costs, etc). Near-term revenue may suffer from uncertainty surrounding new leadership and potential changes coming, in our view. Some current earnings at WFC are running off with the passage of time, but a new CEO may make these items more transparent and separate from the ongoing earnings power of the bank. These include $1.1b of purchase accounting accretion in 2018 and earnings from legacy assets that are being run off (such as WFC financial mortgages and securities purchased during the financial crisis)."