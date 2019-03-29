Google removes anti-gay app that promoted conversion therapy after backlash

Google removed an app that promoted so-called "conversion therapy" from its Play Store, following pressure from an LGBT rights lobby.

The app was made by Texas-based Christian group Living Hope Ministries, which claims it helps gay people with "leaving" their sexuality.

"After consulting with outside advocacy groups, reviewing our policies, and making sure we had a thorough understanding of the app and its relation to conversion therapy, we've decided to remove it from the Play Store, consistent with other app stores," a Google spokesperson told CNBC in an emailed statement Friday.

The move came after civil rights group Human Rights Campaign dropped the tech giant from its annual Corporate Equality Index, which evaluates how well companies do at supporting LGBT employees.

In the report, a footnote states that the organization was aware an app distributed on Google's Play Store had promoted conversion therapy.