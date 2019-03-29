Mysterious odor forces emergency landing of United flight

A mysterious odor in the cabin of a United flight leaving Baltimore-Washington Airport prompted pilots to divert the plane and make an emergency landing at Dulles International Airport on Friday.

Seven passengers were sent to local hospitals for evaluation, according to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which represents both airports.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737, was headed to San Francisco International Airport and landed without incident, airport officials said. Fire and rescue personnel at Dulles responded reports of an odor aboard United flight 1675.

United said it will rebook customers on other flights to San Francisco.