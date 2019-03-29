Global automakers are lining up to buy Fiat Chrysler. Here's why

Fiat Chrysler grabbed the spotlight this week in the M&A rumor mill.

Wall Street Journal revealed that French automaker Peugeot approached Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) about a potential merger earlier this year and then the Financial Times reported that Renault aims to merge with Japanese partner Nissan before making its own bid for the Italian-American car maker.

A major part of Fiat Chrysler's appeal to potential buyers is their 12 percent North America market share. In the U.S., the auto maker is largely focused on pick-ups and SUVs, enjoying margins above the global industry average and broadly on par with rivals General Motors and Ford.

Here are the global automakers that could be fighting it out to own the maker of Jeeps, Rams and Maseratis.