More lawsuits are hanging over the billionaire family that made its fortune in opioids

The Sacklers — the billionaire family whose privately held company is accused of playing a central role in the U.S. opioid epidemic — are stepping away from philanthropy as negative press and legal action mount against them.

Several members of the Sackler family own and control Purdue Pharma, the pharmaceutical giant facing a string of lawsuits over its alleged role in the crisis. In some of the litigation, members of the family have been named alongside the company as defendants.

The Sackler Trust, the family's charitable organization, has donated millions of dollars to charities and institutions, but announced this week it was halting new donations in the U.K.

In a statement emailed to CNBC Monday, Theresa Sackler, the chair of the trust, said she was "deeply saddened" by the addiction crisis in the U.S., adding that she continued to reject the "false allegations" made against Purdue and several members of the Sackler family.

"The current press attention that these legal cases in the United States is generating has created immense pressure on the scientific, medical, educational and arts institutions here in the U.K., large and small, that I am so proud to support. This attention is distracting them from the important work that they do," she said.

"The Trustees of the Sackler Trust have taken the difficult decision to temporarily pause all new philanthropic giving, while still honoring existing commitments. I remain fully committed to all the causes the Sackler Trust supports, but at this moment it is the better course for the Trust to halt all new giving until we can be confident that it will not be a distraction for institutions that are applying for grants."

Later on Monday, The Dr Mortimer and Theresa Sackler Foundation – the charity overseen by other members of the family – said in a statement that it would also suspend new donations in line with the Sackler Trust's decision.