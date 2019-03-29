Concerns over the artificial intelligence's ability to spread disinformation may be overblown, according to one expert.

"I think it's a little overhyped," Richard Socher, chief scientist at software firm Salesforce, told CNBC in an interview during his trip to Singapore.

That's because humans are already adept at creating fake news without the help of algorithms, Socher said. Furthermore, fake news usually has some sort of "agenda" behind it — something that AI inherently lacks, he added.

AI can already be used to create fake, superimposed images onto another person in videos. There have been rising concerns that such videos, also known as "deepfakes," could be used to spread misinformation.