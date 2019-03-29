Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Lyft, DowDuPont, Wells Fargo & more

Check out the companies making headlines midday Friday:

Celgene — Shares of Celgene rose 6.58 percent after proxy advisors Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis recommended that Bristol-Myers Squibb shareholders vote in favor of its bid to buy Celgene. The recommendations come weeks before shareholders vote on the $74 billion buyout of the biotechnology company.

CarMax — CarMax jumped 8.37 percent after it reported better than expected fourth-quarter earnings. CarMax reported earnings of $1.13 per share, 9 cents higher than expected.

BlackBerry — Shares of BlackBerry surged 14.19 percent after the company reported fourth-quarter results that beat analyst expectations. BlackBerry reported earnings of 11 cents per share, 5 cents higher than a Refenitiv estimate, and revenue of $255 million, $13.2 million higher than estimates.

RH —Shares of the luxury home goods retailer plummeted nearly 20 percent after the company issued full-year earnings guidance that widely missed expectations. RH said it expects adjusted earnings per share to range between $8.41 and $9.08, well below a FactSet consensus of $10.11.

Wells Fargo — The bank's stock dipped 2 percent after CEO Tim Sloan announced on Wednesday he would retire from his post. Sloan took over as chief executive in 2016 after news that employees created millions of fake accounts to inflate sales numbers.

Lyft — Shares of the ride-sharing company surged nearly 20 percent in its initial public offering. The IPO priced at $72 per share, well ahead of an initial range of $62 to $68.

Comcast — Comcast shares slipped 1.6 percent after RBC downgraded them to sector perform from outperform, citing worries over households dropping cable in favor of streaming services and slower household growth.

DowDuPont — The Dow component fell 1.4 percent after cutting its sales forecast for the first quarter. DowDuPont noted its agricultural business took a hit from floods in the Midwest.

Progress Software — Shares of the software company surged nearly 17 percent after it posted better-than-forecast earnings. Progress reported earnings of 50 cents per share, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a profit of 47 cents a share.

—CNBC's Nadine El-Bawab contributed to this report.