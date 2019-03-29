Turkey's lira is swooning again — just in time for nationwide elections

"If the AKP loses to an opposition party challenger, it will be a symbolic indication that the ruling party is struggling to maintain its appeal with the urban elite."

Results for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) could determine the fate of monetary policy and the stability of markets in Turkey and beyond.

The lira dropped as much as 5 percent against the dollar Thursday on news that the Turkish Central Bank had burned through nearly a third of its foreign reserves in the first three weeks of March as it tried to prop up the currency and stifle short-sellers ahead of the vote.

This week, Turkey's overnight swap rate skyrocketed to 1,200 percent as it tried to keep the lira from falling.