Bonds

US Treasury yields move higher ahead of new data and Fed speeches

  • The U.S. and China resumed their trade talks this week – seen as a positive sign for many investors, as they believe that a deal could be imminent.
  • Meanwhile, investors are also likely to closely monitor a flurry of speeches from policymakers at the U.S. central bank.

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Friday morning as traders monitor US-China trade talks.

At around 3:23 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.402 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.823 percent.

The U.S. and China resumed their trade talks this week – seen as a positive sign for many investors, as they believe that a deal could be imminent. "The talks will conclude. They have to," Max Baucus, former U.S. ambassador to China, told CNBC's Martin Soong at the Boao Forum for Asia.

Symbol
Yield
  
Change
%Change
US 3-MO
---
US 1-YR
---
US 2-YR
---
US 5-YR
---
US 10-YR
---
US 30-YR
---

However, upcoming data and Fed speeches will be important for bond traders too.

Meanwhile, investors are also likely to closely monitor a flurry of speeches from policymakers at the U.S. central bank. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles and New York Fed President John Williams are all set to comment on the U.S. economy at separate events on Friday.

On the data front, there will be core price index at 8:30 a.m. ET; consumer sentiment figures and new home sales are due later at 10 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury has no auctions planned.

The bond market is set to remain under close scrutiny amid concerns over global economic growth. Last Friday, the yield curve between the three-month Treasury bill and the 10-year bond inverted — this is usually perceived as a signal recession could be around the corner.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
US 10-YR
---
US 2-YR
---
US 5-YR
---
AGG
---
BND
---