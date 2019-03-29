US Treasury yields move higher ahead of new data and Fed speeches

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Friday morning as traders monitor US-China trade talks.
At around 3:23 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.402 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.823 percent.
The U.S. and China resumed their trade talks this week – seen as a positive sign for many investors, as they believe that a deal could be imminent. "The talks will conclude. They have to," Max Baucus, former U.S. ambassador to China, told CNBC's Martin Soong at the Boao Forum for Asia.