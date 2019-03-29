US Treasury yields move higher ahead of new data and Fed speeches

However, upcoming data and Fed speeches will be important for bond traders too.

Meanwhile, investors are also likely to closely monitor a flurry of speeches from policymakers at the U.S. central bank. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles and New York Fed President John Williams are all set to comment on the U.S. economy at separate events on Friday.

On the data front, there will be core price index at 8:30 a.m. ET; consumer sentiment figures and new home sales are due later at 10 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury has no auctions planned.

The bond market is set to remain under close scrutiny amid concerns over global economic growth. Last Friday, the yield curve between the three-month Treasury bill and the 10-year bond inverted — this is usually perceived as a signal recession could be around the corner.