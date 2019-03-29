Attorney General William Barr expects a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report to be sent to Congress by mid-April, "if not sooner," he wrote in a new letter.

"The Special Counsel's report is nearly 400 pages long," Barr wrote in the letter to Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., and Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., the chairmen of the Senate and House Judiciary committees.

"We are preparing the report for release, making the redactions that are required," he wrote. "Everyone will soon be able to read it on their own."

Barr added, "I do not believe it would be in the public's interest for me to attempt to summarize the full report or release it in serial or piecemeal fashion."

The attorney general also said "there are no plans to submit the report to the White House for a privilege review" to give President Donald Trump a chance to assert claims that certain portions of the report should be exempt from disclosure.

The attorney general noted that Trump, while having the right to assert privilege "over certain parts of the report," has "stated publicly that he intends to defer to me." The White House declined to comment on the letter.

Barr's letter came after days of calls by congressional Democrats, including Nadler and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to release Mueller's report, which the special counsel submitted to Barr on March 22.

The document details Mueller's two-year-long investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, possible collusion by members of Trump's campaign, and possible obstruction of justice by the president himself.

Barr on Sunday sent Congress a four-page summary of Mueller's key findings. He wrote in that summary that Mueller had not found evidence of collusion by the Trump campaign.

The special counsel did not reach a conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice. But Barr in his summary said that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein concluded that the probe did not find sufficient evidence to establish that the president had obstructed justice.

Barr said that Mueller "is assisting us in this process" to redact certain material from the report.

That material includes information about the grand jury proceedings, which by law cannot be made public, information about intelligence sources and methods, details of ongoing investigations, and information that would "unduly infringe on the personal privacy and reputational interests of peripheral third parties," Barr's letter said.

-Additional reporting by Kevin Breuninger

Read Attorney William Barr's new letter on the expected release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report