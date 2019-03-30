Batman turns 80 today. He's still fighting crime and delivering at the box-office

Saturday, March 30, is a milestone for Bruce Wayne, who also goes by Batman. It's his 80th birthday.

The beloved DC and Warner Bros. character was never a typical superhero — a billionaire capitalist who can't fly, does not have super-strength and cannot stick to walls. But Wayne Enterprises' riches funded an arsenal of tools, machines and weaponry for crime fighting that has allowed Batman to stand toe-to-toe with Marvel Comics heroes and DC coverboy Superman. He has managed to stay not only relevant but a multibillion-dollar winner at the box office.

"Batman isn't a Superman. He's just a man," said Mike Avila, SYFY WIRE senior producer and the host of "Behind the Panel."

"Even though he drives a super-cool Batmobile and hangs out in a teched-out cave … Batman is still someone many of us can relate to. The thirst for justice borne from personal tragedy is something we can all relate to."