Tucked away in President Donald Trump's 2017 tax cut was a little discussed provision that allows investors to potentially save big on capital gains.

By investing in underserved rural and urban communities called "opportunity zones," investors can defer or even avoid capital gains taxes on asset sales.

These risk zones represent a potential windfall for investors.



The Economic Innovation Group, a policy group that played a key role in developing the concept, estimates more than $6 trillion of potential capital gains are eligible for the program.

But the program has been mostly dominated by institutional investors and high net worth individuals. Some 8,700 areas in all 50 states and the US territories have been designated qualified opportunity zones.

"The opportunity zone tax code is really built for the mega wealthy and the institutions and doesn't really benefit the retail investors from a tax basis," said Michael Weisz, co-founder and president of the investing website YieldStreet.

Now, some real estate and tech investment sites are trying to lower the barriers to entry so non-accredited investors can also get in on the action.