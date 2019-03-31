American Airlines flight makes emergency landing after hitting flock of geese

An American Airlines flight safely landed in Boston after hitting a flock of geese on Sunday morning.

American Airlines flight 2163 took off from Boston Logan International Airport at 10:08 am eastern time, heading for LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

The flight had 99 passengers and a crew of four.

The plane returned to Boston after encountering a bird strike, according to a statement from the airline. The flight landed safely at 10:19 AM and taxied to the gate, American Airlines said.

Passengers boarded a replacement aircraft, which took off at 11:52 a.m. ET, said American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein.

The airline's maintenance team in Boston will evaluate the Embraer E190 aircraft.