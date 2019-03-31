Joe Biden responds to kiss accusation: 'Never did I believe I acted inappropriately'

Former vice president Joe Biden said that he never believed he acted inappropriately, in response to an alleged close encounter in 2014 with a then-nominee for lieutenant governor in Nevada

"In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort," Biden said in a statement on Sunday morning.

"And not once – never – did I believe I acted inappropriately," he said. "If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention."

Lucy Flores wrote about the alleged incident for New York Magazine's The Cut blog on March 29, claiming that Biden had put his hands on her shoulders and kissed the back of her head at a 2014 rally.

"He leaned further in and inhaled my hair," Flores wrote. "I was mortified. ... He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head. My brain couldn't process what was happening. I was embarrassed. I was shocked. I was confused."