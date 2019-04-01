Fortt Knox

Apple's new services: Will they work?

Jennifer Bailey, vice president of Apple Pay, speaks during an Apple product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park on March 25, 2019 in Cupertino, California.
Dissecting Apple's Services Launch | Fortt Knox   


Apple TV Plus. Apple News Plus. Apple Arcade. Apple Card. All the details still haven't been announced, like pricing and mechanics, but Apple CEO Tim Cook hosted Hollywood royalty at the company's Cupertino headquarters last week. The promise: a new model for digital commerce and digital content that emphasizes privacy over targeting and subscriptions over ads.

But is Apple too late? And for publishers and producers who have been burned by the big platforms before, is this time different?

Joining Jon Fortt to dig for answers, Kevin Delaney, editor-in-chief and co-CEO at Quartz; Stephanie Mehta, editor of Fast Company; and Rebekah Saltsman, CEO of Finji, the game studio behind Overland.

Fortt Knox is a weekly podcast from CNBC anchor Jon Fortt . Previous episodes of the program can be found here.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
AAPL
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...