Apple's new services: Will they work?



Apple TV Plus. Apple News Plus. Apple Arcade. Apple Card. All the details still haven't been announced, like pricing and mechanics, but Apple CEO Tim Cook hosted Hollywood royalty at the company's Cupertino headquarters last week. The promise: a new model for digital commerce and digital content that emphasizes privacy over targeting and subscriptions over ads.

But is Apple too late? And for publishers and producers who have been burned by the big platforms before, is this time different?

Joining Jon Fortt to dig for answers, Kevin Delaney, editor-in-chief and co-CEO at Quartz; Stephanie Mehta, editor of Fast Company; and Rebekah Saltsman, CEO of Finji, the game studio behind Overland.