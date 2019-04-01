Asia Markets

Asia stocks gain as China's economic activity unexpectedly bounces in March

  • Shares in Asia rose in morning trade.
  • Factory activity in China jumped unexpectedly in March — rising for the first time in four months — according to an official survey released Sunday.
  • On the U.S.-China trade front, high-level trade negotiations between the two economic powerhouses are set to resume in Washington this week following last week's talks in Beijing.

Stocks in Asia rose on Monday morning following data released over the weekend that showed economic activity in China unexpectedly bouncing back in March.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan jumped 1.8 percent in early trade as shares of index heavyweights Fast Retailing, Softbank Group and Fanuc all advanced. The Topix index also gained 1.56 percent.

Apple supplier Japan Display saw its stock surge more than 8 percent after the embattled company said it aimed to reach a financing agreement this week that would lead to a 60-80 billion yen (approx. $540 to $720 million) stock and bond issuance.

Previous reports in January had suggested that Japan Display — after disappointing sales for Apple's iPhone XR — was in advanced talks with an investor group from Taiwan and China to bail out the company.

The moves upward in Tokyo came despite the closely watched "tankan" survey by the Bank of Japan showing worsening business confidence among the country's big manufacturers in the first quarter.

"The large manufacturing weakness is probably worrying for (the Bank of Japan) ... in the sense that the economy isn't picking up as quickly as perhaps as had been anticipated but the bigger issue ... is not the economy," Mitul Kotecha, senior emerging markets strategist at TD Securities, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday.

Instead, Kotecha said inflation continues to be a bugbear for the Japanese central bank, where its target rate of 2 percent remains ever elusive. "Inflation keeps moving away from that target, or at least not ... near the target and I think this is the biggest issue for Bank of Japan," he said. "They can't change policy until that happens."

Over in South Korea, the Kospi added 1.08 percent as chipmaker SK Hynix saw its stock jump 3.64 percent.

Meanwhile, Australia's ASX 200 rose 0.73 percent in morning trade, with most sectors seeing gains.

Symbol
Name
Price
  
Change
%Change
NIKKEI
---
HSI
---
ASX 200
---
SHANGHAI
---
KOSPI
---
CNBC 100
---

China economy bounces back in March

Factory activity in China jumped unexpectedly in March — rising for the first time in four months — according to an official survey released Sunday.

The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 50.5 in March from February's three-year low of 49.2, marking the first expansion in four months, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Sunday. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast the manufacturing gauge would pick up slightly to 49.5, as factories ramped up production following the Lunar New Year holidays and rebuilt inventories ahead of a seasonal pickup in activity in spring.

"This is the first month in four that Chinese manufacturing activity has returned to growth and suggests a read through of Chinese macro policy growth support beginning to flow through into the economy," David de Garis, a director and senior economist at the National Australia Bank, said in a morning note.

Export orders, however, declined for the 10th straight month, implying depressed overseas demand. Meanwhile, the official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 54.8 from 54.3.

On the U.S.-China trade front, high-level trade negotiations between the two economic powerhouses are set to resume in Washington this week following last week's talks in Beijing.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.237 after touching lows below 96.6 last week.

The Japanese yen traded at 110.97 against the dollar after seeing highs below 110.0 in the previous week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7112 after seeing highs above $0.714 last week.

Oil prices gained in the morning of Asian trading hours, with the international benchmark Brent crude futures contract rising 0.56 percent to $67.96 per barrel and U.S. crude futures adding 0.53 percent to $60.46 per barrel.

— Reuters contributed to this report.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
6740.T
---
AAPL
---
66
---
AUD/USD
---
6954.T
---
USD/JPY
---
9984.T
---
9983.T
---
USD INDEX
---
OIL
---
ASX 200
---
NIKKEI
---
BRENT
---
HSI
---
KOSPI
---
ASX 200
---
.NKXQ
---
NIKKEI
---
SHANGHAI
---