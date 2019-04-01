Asia stocks gain as China's economic activity unexpectedly bounces in March

Stocks in Asia rose on Monday morning following data released over the weekend that showed economic activity in China unexpectedly bouncing back in March.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan jumped 1.8 percent in early trade as shares of index heavyweights Fast Retailing, Softbank Group and Fanuc all advanced. The Topix index also gained 1.56 percent.

Apple supplier Japan Display saw its stock surge more than 8 percent after the embattled company said it aimed to reach a financing agreement this week that would lead to a 60-80 billion yen (approx. $540 to $720 million) stock and bond issuance.

Previous reports in January had suggested that Japan Display — after disappointing sales for Apple's iPhone XR — was in advanced talks with an investor group from Taiwan and China to bail out the company.

The moves upward in Tokyo came despite the closely watched "tankan" survey by the Bank of Japan showing worsening business confidence among the country's big manufacturers in the first quarter.

"The large manufacturing weakness is probably worrying for (the Bank of Japan) ... in the sense that the economy isn't picking up as quickly as perhaps as had been anticipated but the bigger issue ... is not the economy," Mitul Kotecha, senior emerging markets strategist at TD Securities, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday.

Instead, Kotecha said inflation continues to be a bugbear for the Japanese central bank, where its target rate of 2 percent remains ever elusive. "Inflation keeps moving away from that target, or at least not ... near the target and I think this is the biggest issue for Bank of Japan," he said. "They can't change policy until that happens."

Over in South Korea, the Kospi added 1.08 percent as chipmaker SK Hynix saw its stock jump 3.64 percent.

Meanwhile, Australia's ASX 200 rose 0.73 percent in morning trade, with most sectors seeing gains.