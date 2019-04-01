Brexit could head in a new direction as lawmakers vote for alternative options

Motion A: Unilateral right of exit from the backstop

Some Conservative lawmakers want the U.K. to leave the EU on May 22 with Theresa May's "withdrawal agreement" amended to allow Britain to unilaterally to exit the controversial Northern Ireland backstop.

Motion B: No deal in the absence of a withdrawal agreement

This calls for a no-deal Brexit on April 12 if no withdrawal agreement can be agreed by Parliament.

Motion C: Customs union

Almost certain to be selected for a vote and the favorite to do well. Conservative lawmaker and "father of the house" Ken Clarke has laid down a plan that requires any Brexit deal to include a commitment to a "permanent and comprehensive U.K.-wide customs union with the EU." This was defeated by just six votes last week.

A customs union is an agreement that allows partaking countries to set common external tariffs, allowing goods to travel freely between those countries. Critics don't like the idea of a customs union as it would impede Britain from striking its own future trade deals.

Motion D: Common market 2.0

Proposed by a mix of parties, this motion proposes U.K. membership of the European Free Trade Association and European Economic Area. It allows continued participation in the EU's single market and a "comprehensive customs arrangement" with the bloc after Brexit. Support is uncertain with opposition Labour MPs (Members of Parliament) being encouraged, but not forced, to vote for it.

The single market is a deeper form of co-operation between member states that allows the free movement of goods, services, money and people within the bloc.

Motion E: Confirmatory public vote

Another likely to be selected by the speaker.

Labour is expected to back this in numbers. Drawn up by opposition MPs Peter Kyle and Phil Wilson, this motion wants a public vote to confirm any Brexit deal passed by politicians. Last week it achieved the highest number of positives votes but was still defeated by 295 to 268.

Motion F: Public vote to prevent no deal

Brought by Conservative lawmaker and soft Brexit proponent Dominic Grieve and Labour's Graham Jones. This proposal stipulates that a referendum must be held to stop Britain leaving the European Union without a deal.

Motion G: Parliamentary supremacy

Scottish National Party lawmaker Joanna Cherry has put forward a reworked version of her previous amendment calling for Brexit to be revoked. After failing to gain much support last Wednesday she has now called for a long extension to Brexit and, if Europe won't allow that, then Parliament must choose between a no-deal exit or canceling Brexit for now.

Motion H: Efta and EEA

Similar to Motion D, this proposes joining the European Free Trade Association (Efta). The only current members are Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. They participate in the European Single Market via the European Economic Area (EEA) and allow free movement of people across borders but are not part of the European Union customs union.