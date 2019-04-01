Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Chevron, Activision Blizzard & more

KBW said the lack of a permanent CEO and a shortfall in revenues will weight on the stock.

"Previously, we had viewed Wells Fargo as a self-help story based on expense saves and capital return but the expense leg of our investment thesis is no longer as meaningful based on our current forecast. The lack of a permanent CEO means that the anticipated 2020 expense savings will likely not materialize in full as previously planned. In addition, we believe there could be downside risks to our estimate as we had anticipated revenues inflecting in 2020 but a new CEO could decide to make large scale changes and revenues could be at risk. Overall, we felt WFC was moving in the right direction but without a permanent CEO the company has now moved to wait-and-see mode and in the current macro environment that is like a ship without engines in high seas. Ultimately, the company should be able to grow earnings in 2019 and 2020 and produce adequate returns with ongoing expense management this year and modest revenue growth next year which keeps us from moving to underperform. That said, we believe risks our more skewed to the downside as a new CEO could certainly opt to set targets lower and we believe a Market Perform rating is appropriate."