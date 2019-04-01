This cafe-owner designed her restaurant to attract Instagram users — and it's working

Cafe-owner Maree Suteja, who is in her 50's, may well be spending as much time on Instagram as her two social-media obsessed children who are in their 20's.

For Suteja, Instagram — the Faceboook-owned social media app — is really about the bottom line.

The former school teacher moved from Australia to Bali, Indonesia where she opened Crate Cafe — known as an "Instagrammers paradise" to tourists, expats and locals.

Suteja designed Crate to attract social media users. The bistro has a minimalist, warehouse-inspired ambiance with bright, natural sunlight streaming into the restaurant. There are displays of unique artwork all around and its dishes are presented in a picture-perfect form.

"Anyone can do a bacon and eggs," she said. "But how do you make it so that any photo you look at, you know it's a Crate bacon and egg?"

She attributes the majority of her business to customers discovering her restaurant on Instagram.

The restaurant's Instagram account has amassed more than 47,000 followers and features a combination of food and people posing before they tuck into their meals.

"Instagram goes hand-in-hand with word-of-mouth," she said. "You see something on Instagram, you're going to send it someone or tag a friend. It's that thing about tagging people and that gets the word out."