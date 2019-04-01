One of the iPhone's most useful features is hidden just to the left of the homescreen

One of the most useful features on the iPhone is hidden to the left of the home screen. But, if you've never swiped over, or just never bothered to set it up, the "Today View" on your iPhone might just look like a bunch of random boxes.

Those boxes are called "widgets," and, when set up properly, they can provide all sorts of useful information and tools.

I use widgets to see when Amazon deliveries are arriving, the battery life of my Apple Watch and my AirPods, when my next meeting is, the weather, to see how long it will take me to get home, top news stories and to quickly dive in to music and movies.

It's probably the most-used software feature on my iPhone, but it seems like a lot of people either don't use it or haven't ever set it up.

Here's how to use the widgets on the "Today View" of your iPhone.