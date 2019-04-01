Trading Nation

Larry Kudlow has a point in calling for an immediate Fed rate cut, strategist says

What the yield curve is telling markets   

The Federal Reserve needs to cut rates immediately, says White House advisor Larry Kudlow.

He has a point, according to James Bianco, president of Bianco Research.

Ever since the 10-year/3-month spread inverted late last month, the bond market has been flashing a neon sign at the Fed to act, Bianco told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday.

"It's a signal that the Fed should consider cutting rates. It's a signal that they're too tight with policy," he said.

The situation might grow more troubling by the end of the second quarter because the rest of the yield curve will likely invert within those three months, he said.

"For the last 10 years, all the yield curves have been flattening and moving one after another into inversion. I don't think that trend is going to stop, so let's fast forward 60 or 90 days, they're all inverted now," said Bianco.

The most closely watched spread between the 10-year and 2-year Treasury notes was just 13 basis points from inverting on Friday. It last went negative in early 2007, months before the beginning of the financial crisis.

"It's a sign that the Fed is too tight. If they're not careful, they could do what the Fed has always done and cause a recession," said Bianco.

Further inversions along the yield curve would likely spook the stock market because fears of a recession would spike, he said. An inverted yield curve means shorter rates yield more than longer ones, suggesting bond investors have less confidence in the longer-term outlook for the economy.

Bianco does not expect the Fed to heed the warnings of the bond market, though.

"I think they're going to wait. I don't think they should wait," said Bianco. "They will not cut rates until it's too late because they don't want to give that 'what does the Fed know?' idea in the marketplace. They want everybody to see it first."

Bianco says the Fed would need to see a stock market upset or further signs of economic deterioration before it acts. Policymakers need not wait, though; he says the proof is already there because aside from the curve inversion, earnings are expected to slow and economic data has weakened domestically and abroad.

"The Fed is not going to look at that. They're going to wait longer, and that's where we're at risk," he said.

An immediate rate cut would have almost-instant benefits, he added, including steepening the yield curve and putting a bottom on the 10-year Treasury yield. The 10-year yield hit 2.34 percent last week, its lowest level since December 2017.

Bonds are flashing a warning sign, Jim Bianco says   

More From Trading Nation

Videos

Trades to Watch

Trader Bios

About

Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

Michael Santoli

Michael Santoli joined CNBC in October 2015 as a Senior Markets Commentator, based at the network's Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.  Santoli brings his extensive markets expertise to CNBC's Business Day programming, with a regular appearance on CNBC's Closing Bell (M-F, 3PM-5PM ET). In addition, he contributes to CNBC and CNBC PRO, writing regular articles and creating original digital videos.

Previously, Santoli was a Senior Columnist at Yahoo Finance, where he wrote analysis and commentary on the stock market, corporate news and the economy. He also appeared on Yahoo Finance video programs, where he offered insights on the most important business stories of the day, and was a regular contributor to CNBC and other networks.

Follow Michael Santoli on Twitter @michaelsantoli

Read more

Connect

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...