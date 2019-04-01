Morgan Stanley sticking by bear call for 2019, sees profits disappointing

Rate hike predictions could come back next year: U.S. equity strategist 3 Hours Ago | 03:20

Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson is sticking by his bear call — and isn't changing his mind about an earnings recession.

"The earnings profit recession is real," he told CNBC on Monday.

"The mistake was not the Fed tightening last year. The mistake was … the timing of the fiscal policy stimulus, which overheated the economy last year."

Wilson, the firm's chief U.S. equity strategist, has repeatedly warned that investors could be caught in a "rolling bear market" for the next several years. In February, he said that the long-awaited earnings recession had arrived but that investors were still too optimistic.

Indeed, optimism has reigned so far this year. The S&P 500 has had its best start to a year since 1998. The index gained 13.1 percent in the first quarter — its strongest quarterly performance since 2009.