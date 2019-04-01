Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Wynn Resorts, Redfin, Amazon & more

Check out the companies making headlines midday Monday:

Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase, Bank of America — The big banks all shot up more than 2 percent as interest rates jumped on strong economic data. Manufacturing activity in the U.S. rebounded from its lowest level since 2016, while the manufacturing sector expanded at its fastest pace in eight months. This lifted the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to 2.47 percent from depressed levels last week.

Wynn Resorts — Shares of Wynn Resorts jumped nearly 7 percent, the most among S&P 500 companies, after March gambling revenue from the Chinese territory of Macau was higher than analyst expectations. Revenue fell just 0.4 percent, while analysts had forecast a 6 percent drop. Wynn accrues 69 percent of its revenue from the region, according to Morgan Stanley. Shares of other casino operators like Las Vegas Sands and Caesars Entertainment also traded higher.

Redfin — Shares of the real estate brokerage firm jumped nearly 7 percent after an analyst at Piper Jaffray upgraded the stock to overweight from neutral, citing a better outlook for the housing market as interest rates remain flat.

Amazon —Amazon rose 1.33 percent after Oppenheimer raised its price target one the e-commerce company's stock to $2,085 a share from $1,975. Oppenheimer said it hiked its price target to reflect the company's market lead in artificial intelligence and cloud adoption.

Lyft —Lyft dropped 10.68 percent on its second day of trading in the public market, falling below the stock's IPO price of $72 per share. This comes after Guggenheim initiated Lyft with a neutral, saying there are "too many big assumptions to make a case for the stock."

Comscore — Comscore tumbled 22.91 percent after announcing their CEO and president were both stepping down from their roles. The former CEO cited "irreconcilable differences" with the board over the company's strategy and execution, according to the Wall Street Journal. The company has launched an internal and external search to find a permanent replacement, while Dale Fuller, a current director, will be serving as the company's interim CEO.

Activision Blizzard — The video game maker climbed 2 percent after Wedbush Securities named it one of its "best ideas" for 2019, noting: "Activision Blizzard is well positioned to deliver significant outperformance in 2019 and outsized growth in 2020."

—CNBC's Nadine El-Bawab and Matt Lavietes contributed to this report.