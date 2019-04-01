Thailand held an election more than a week ago — voters still don't know who won

Thailand held a long-awaited general election on March 24 after five years of military rule.

But the country's new government will not be formed until May, which is when the final election outcome is expected to be released.

No single party has so far emerged as a clear winner in the lower chamber vote, setting the stage for further uncertainty and political wrangling that could stretch on for months.

On Thursday, the Election Commission of Thailand posted preliminary results on its website — which came after reporters and the public spotted discrepancies in earlier tallies.

Despite the lack of clarity on which way the votes went, two opposing political camps have claimed the right to form the new government.

Pheu Thai, an anti-military party linked to ousted former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, banded with six other parties. The alliance projected that it has at least 255 out of 500 seats in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Thailand's legislative branch.