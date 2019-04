A new survey from personal finance website Bankrate found that almost one in five Americans have responded no to a wedding invite because they could not afford to attend.

Of those who declined to go, 30 percent said their relationship with the couple changed for the worse.

It's not small change, either. In an earlier survey, Bankrate found that attending the wedding of a close friend or family member costs an average of $628 including the ceremony and parties.

So how can invited guests and betrothed couples work out their differences? Bankrate gave some tips rounded up from a host of wedding etiquette experts.