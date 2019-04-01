Whole Foods will slash prices on hundreds of items starting Wednesday, extending its focus beyond enticing Prime shoppers.
The specialty grocer's last major price cut for all customers was in Nov. 2017. In the interim, it has been rolling out more perks catered to members of Amazon Prime, like offering them an extra 10 percent off discounted products.
Amazon, which acquired Whole Foods in July 2017, had hoped to convert more Prime members into Whole Foods shoppers. The better Whole Foods is able to sync in-store shopping with Amazon Prime, the better it will be able to target its ads and promotions.
Prime's ranks surpassed more than 100 million people last year. In addition to free two-day shipping and weekly Whole Foods deals, Amazon's $119 a year membership service offers streaming of music and movies and free two-hour delivery in certain ZIP codes.
Prime members now qualify for two-hour delivery at Whole Foods, they can use Alexa to add groceries to their Prime Now cart with their voice and arrange for grocery pick-up within 30 minutes at some locations.
The price cuts planned for Wednesday, however, extend beyond Amazon prime customers. Whole Food will slash its prices on hundreds of products, with a focus produce, like greens, tomatoes and tropical fruits. Customers will save an average of 20 percent on the new reduced price items.
"Whole Foods Market continues to maintain the high quality standards that we've championed for nearly 40 years and, with Amazon, we will lower more prices in the future, building on the positive momentum from previous price investments," CEO John Mackey said in a statement.
Whole Foods will continue to build on to its special offers for Prime members, as well as efforts to promote sales online. The grocer is doubling the number of exclusive deals for Prime members, it said on Monday.
The company also hasn't given up on trying to recruit more Prime members. In April, Amazon will offer Whole Foods customers $10 off a $20 purchase when they try Prime online. New members can try Prime free for 30 days.
Amazon and Whole Foods Market Make Biggest Investment in Lowering Prices and Expanding Prime Member Deals to Date
New lower prices on hundreds of customer favorites with a focus on produce & double the number of Prime member deals
Customers to save an average of 20 percent on new reduced priced items
Whole Foods Market maintains same high standards and quality across departments
Seattle, Washington and Austin, Texas (April 1, 2019) – Amazon and Whole Foods Market announce a third round of price cuts to begin Wednesday, offering new lower prices on fresh produce for all customers and expanded Prime benefits with more exclusive weekly deals on popular products across departments.
"Whole Foods Market continues to maintain the high quality standards that we've championed for nearly 40 years and, with Amazon, we will lower more prices in the future, building on the positive momentum from previous price investments," said John Mackey, Whole Foods Market co-founder and CEO. "The standards for how our products are sourced, grown and produced are powerful and set Whole Foods Market apart from the competition. We will continue to focus on both lowering prices and bringing customers the quality they trust and the innovative assortment they expect from our brand."
Starting Wednesday, customers will find new lower prices on hundreds of items throughout the store with an emphasis on high quality, peak-of-season produce, including greens, tomatoes, tropical fruits and more. Examples of these new lower prices include, large yellow mangoes ($1/ea.), mixed-medley cherry tomatoes ($3.49/12oz), and organic bunched rainbow chard ($1.99/ea.). Prices will be reduced by an average of 20 percent on select items throughout the store.
In addition to new lower prices for all shoppers, Prime members will now save more than ever before at Whole Foods Market with double the number of exclusive weekly Prime member deals and deeper discounts. Over the next few months, customers can expect more than 300 Prime member deals on some of the season's most popular items.
Examples of exclusive Prime member deals in April that will rotate on a weekly basis include:
- Organic asparagus: $2.99/lb, save $2
- Organic strawberries: $2.99/lb, save $2
- Sumo Citrus: $2.49/lb, save $1.50
- Air-chilled, no-antibiotics-ever whole chicken: $1.79/lb, save at least 40%
- Spiral sliced ham: $3.99/lb, save at least 33%
- Animal welfare-rated, bone in pork loin chops: $4.99/lb, save at least $2
- Fresh, sustainable wild-caught halibut fillet: $16.99/lb, save at least 35%
- 35% off all Justin's brand products
- $20 off Vega One Organic Shakes (24.3-26.9 oz. sizes only)
- 40% off all Kite Hill plant-based products
- 35% off all Epic brand products
- Prepared sandwiches and wraps: 20% off
Prime members can also receive an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items throughout the store.
These price reductions will build on the hundreds of lower prices that have been introduced to customers since the Amazon and Whole Foods Market merger, ranging from Whole Trade organic bananas and Chobani yogurt to 365 Everyday Value Cage-Free Large Eggs. During this time, customers have saved hundreds of millions of dollars through lower prices and Prime member deals.
Whole Foods Market standards prohibit over a hundred preservatives, flavors, colors and other ingredients commonly found in food, including high-fructose corn syrup and hydrogenated fats. No antibiotics ever and no added hormones are allowed in raising animals for meat sold in the Whole Foods Market meat department. All seafood in the seafood department is either sustainable wild-caught or Responsibly Farmed, which prohibits the use of antibiotics and added growth hormones in feed and minimizes environmental impact.
"When Whole Foods Market joined the Amazon family, we set out to make healthy and organic food more accessible. Over the last year, we've been working together tirelessly to pass on savings to customers," said Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Consumer. "Every time a customer walks into a Whole Foods Market, they expect and trust industry-leading quality standards across aisles. And now they will experience that same Whole Foods Market quality with even more savings across departments."
Starting Wednesday through the end of April, customers who try Prime can get $10 off their $20 purchase in-store at Whole Foods Market when they try Prime at amazon.com/WholeFoods10. New members can try Prime free for 30 days, full promotion details are at amazon.com/WholeFoods10.
Since Whole Foods Market joined Amazon in August 2017, the companies have launched:
· Exclusive Prime member savings: Prime members shopping Whole Foods Market stores nationwide receive an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items throughout the store, plus up to 20 exclusive deals available weekly.
· Ultrafast delivery for Prime members: Two-hour delivery on Whole Foods Market groceries through Prime Now in more than 60 metros, with more to come in 2019. Delivery is free for Prime members who spend more than $35.
· Grocery pickup for Prime members: Grocery pickup in as little as 30-minutes at select Whole Foods Market locations.
· Alexa shopping: Prime members can use Alexa to add Whole Foods Market groceries to their Prime Now cart and find out about weekly deals.
· Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Cardmember savings: Cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership earn 5% Back when shopping at Whole Foods Market using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card. Cardmembers without an eligible Prime membership earn 3% Back on their purchases.
· Convenient Amazon.com package pickup: Amazon Lockers in Whole Foods Market stores allow customers to have products shipped from Amazon.com to their local store for pick up, or send returns back to Amazon during a trip to their local store.