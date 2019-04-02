About 8 million individuals who received a tax refund last year may owe this time

With Tax Day around the corner, more people are able to answer the question: Will I get a refund or do I owe?

The big takeaway: You could be surprised at how the new Tax Cuts and Jobs Act affects your bottom line.

ln fact, almost one-third of taxpayers who must pay up to the IRS this year received a refund last year, a new survey from personal finance website NerdWallet found.

One in 5 individuals owe additional money to cover their tax bill this year, the survey found. And 32 percent of those people received a refund last year.

NerdWallet estimates that 7.9 million people who received refunds last year could owe this year. Those who do have to pay $2,119 on average.

But there is good news for people who are getting refunds: They may be higher than you expected.

The average refund is $2,697, NerdWallet found. That's significantly higher than the $1,861 on average that individuals said they expected to get back in a separate poll in December.

About 60 percent of individuals who have prepared or filed their taxes will get a refund this year, according to NerdWallet.