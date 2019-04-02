American Airlines flight diverted due to 'electrical fumes' odor in cockpit

An American Airlines flight traveling from Philadelphia to Orlando, Florida, was diverted to North Carolina on Tuesday after the pilots reported the smell of electrical fumes in the cockpit, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crew deployed oxygen masks and landed the Airbus 321 jet at Wilmington International Airport.

"Our maintenance team is currently inspecting the aircraft," American said in a statement. "We never want to disrupt our customers' travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this has caused."