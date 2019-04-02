Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Disney, Lyft, Dow Inc., & more

Seaport is bearish on the idea that millenials and future generations will ditch their cars for ridesharing.

"In our view, valuation is the toughest task with LYFT. Most investors are familiar with the brand name and the service. In order to justify its current market valuation, investors need to take a big leap of faith that the millennials and later generations will forego ownership of a car and opt instead for reliance on a ridesharing service. Despite the optics of vehicles being an underutilized asset, we believe people will continue to own their own vehicles as primary transportation and instead rely on the ridesharing services as a convenient supplement. While we believe the ridesharing market will continue to grow and expect LYFT to be a prime competitor, in our view, current valuations reflect an overly optimistic view of consumer behavior in the US. We initiate coverage with a sell rating and $42 price target."