Cramer Remix: Don't sweat it— Athleisure is still strong   

Cramer conceded that Lyft's entrance to the public market "was decidedly a dud," but he thinks the stock's more than 22 percent collapse from its Friday high mark is actually a positive for the bull market.

Lyft's stock price slipped for a second day in a row and remains below its $72 IPO price. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.39 points during the session, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both ended the session positive.

"I think the decided lack of enthusiasm for the stock deal that is Lyft is one of the best things that's happened to this market in ages," the host said. "With the help of a grizzled vet I used to trade with, I figured out that the collapse of Lyft is a powerful sign that there's no irrational exuberance here. The enthusiasm is constrained for this market. Investors are behaving rationally. That's not what I expected a week ago."

