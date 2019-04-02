Cramer Remix: Don't sweat it— Athleisure is still strong   

Aly Song | Reuters
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Shanghai's Mayor Ying Yong attend the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai, China January 7, 2019.
Tesla's stock is working to get its groove back and there is an argument to be made that the share price could be ready to soar from its current levels, Cramer said.
He turned to technical analyst Bob Moreno, who Cramer noted called the market-wide bottom in December, to understand how the electric car manufacturer's stock is in prime position to bounce back.
Moreno is publisher of RightViewTrading.com and Cramer's colleague at RealMoney.com.
"We know Tesla's been incredibly volatile ... and with good reason," the host said. "But the charts, as interpreted by Bob Moreno, say that it's time to buy this stock. He thinks Tesla has limited downside and substantial upside at these levels."
The stock is down more than 14 percent in 2019, but about 13 percent higher than it was one year ago.
