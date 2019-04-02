Goldman analysts believe these stocks will surge more than 60% in the next year and one will double

Goldman Sachs on Tuesday updated clients on the stocks its analysts believe have the most upside and downside potential in the next 12 months.

Atop the Goldman upside list is embattled California utility PG&E, which saw its stock plummet as much as 90 percent between November and January. The bankrupt company is under scrutiny from investors and lawmakers as officials work to determine whether its equipment was responsible for the deadliest wildfire in California's history.

Despite the plunge over the past six months, the stock is actually in the middle of a comeback as some investors bet the 2018 selloff is overdone. The stock is up 183 percent since a low close at $6.36 on Jan. 17, but Goldman analysts think it could soar another 111 percent over the next year.

Below are the stocks that have the most to run to get to their 12-month price target from Goldman.