Here are the top 10 airlines in the world as ranked by TripAdvisor customers

After winning the top prize for the second consecutive year Singapore Airlines CEO, Mr. Goh Choon Phong said in a statement that he "wished to thank our customers for their ongoing support, as well as our staff from all around the world."

Released Tuesday, Asian carriers dominated the top ten list with four of travelers' favorite carriers coming from the region. Southwest Airlines won best North American airline and was the only U.S. carrier to make the global top ten.

Many well-known airlines, including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and American Airlines, didn't feature.

Within the North America category, Delta Airlines was named "Best Major Airline" while WestJet was named as Canada's best airline and Air Canada was deemed to have the best Business Class.

TripAdvisor also recognized the winning airlines in four distinct service classes. First Class was taken out by Emirates, Qatar Airways won the Business Class segment, Air New Zealand won Premium Economy while Singapore Airlines was top for Economy.

TripAdvisor said the Travelers' Choice award winners were based on the quality and quantity of flyer reviews and ratings for airlines published on the website from January to December last year.