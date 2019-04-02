Stocks set to open slightly lower despite strong manufacturing data

U.S. stock futures were under pressure Tuesday, despite data from the U.S. and China showing a rebound in manufacturing activity.

As of 3:15 a.m. ET, Dow futures traded 32 points lower, indicating a lower open of -40 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes were also in negative territory.

Strong manufacturing data out of the U.S. and China raised sentiment during Monday's session, with the Dow closing above 26,000 points for the first time since Feb. 26.

U.S. manufacturing activity expanded last month, data showed, rebounding from its lowest level since late 2016. A separate survey showed China's factory activity also rebounded, expanding at its fastest pace in eight months.

The figures gave some much-needed relief to traders wary of a potential global economic slowdown on Monday.

In other data news, the U.S. durable goods report is due to be released Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

On the corporate front, Walgreens Boots Alliance is due to report earnings.