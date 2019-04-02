Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Gamestop sank 8 percent in extended trading Tuesday after the company reported that same-store sales decreased 5 to 10 percent, compared to decrease of 0.2 percent estimated by analysts.

The company also reported mixed fourth-quarter earnings. Gamestop posted earnings per share of $1.60 on revenue of $3.06 billion. Wall Street estimated earnings per share of $1.58 on revenue of $3.28 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Gamestop recently named George Sherman as the company's chief executive officer starting on April 15. Most recently, Sherman served as the CEO of Victra, the largest exclusive authorized retailer for Verizon Wireless products and services. The stock is down more than 20 percent year to date.

Dave & Buster's shares jumped more than 6 percent after hours Tuesday following better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and full-year revenue guidance mostly above estimates. The restaurant and gaming company reported revenue of $332 million, topping estimated of $324 million. It also reported earnings per share of 75 cents, beating the 63 cents forecast by analysts.

Same-store sales increased 2.9 percent, compared to the estimated increase of 2.1 percent. Dave & Buster's also announced a $200 million share buyback program.

Shares of PG&E rose almost 2 percent after the bell Tuesday following reports that the utility provider is nearing a deal to overhaul its executive board and replace the chief executive officer. PG&E is expected to hire outgoing CEO of Tennessee Valley Authority, Bill Johnson, as its new chief executive, according to media reports.

Blue Apron shares surged more than 12 percent in extended trading Tuesday on news that the meal-kit service company appointed Linda Findley Kozlowski as president and chief executive officer, starting April 8. Blue Apron shares ended Tuesday's normal session with a market value of about $189.6 million, with shares closing at less than one-tenth of their IPO price of $10 a share. The company debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in June of 2017, but has fallen more than 85 percent since then.