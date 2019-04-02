Stocks soared in the first quarter. Here's what it means for the rest of the year

Through the first quarter of 2019, the S&P 500 posted double-digit returns.

Since 1980, there have been six other occurrences when the S&P has gained 10 percent or more in Q1.

One month later, the index was largely mixed.

However, it began to show a positive skew three months later.

And by the end of the year, the index had traded positively more than 80 percent of the time. That's according to a CNBC analysis using Kensho.

The average return was more than 4 percent.

It should be noted that the other major indices have recorded more mixed performance.

The Nasdaq gained more on average, but only was a good bet 50 percent of the time. The Dow traded positively two-thirds of the time, but was up only about 2 percent on average.