Venezuela's top court seeks to strip Guaido's legal immunity — raising fears of arrest

Venezuela's Supreme Court has called for opposition leader Juan Guaido to be stripped of his parliamentary immunity, in a move that could soon lead to his imprisonment.

On Monday, Supreme Court Justice Maikel Moreno said Guaido should be prosecuted for violating a travel ban, after the National Assembly leader toured several Latin American countries a few weeks ago.

The pro-government Constituent Assembly is expected to back the request over the coming days.

The court ruling comes at a time when Guaido and President Nicolas Maduro are locked in a battle for power in the oil-rich, but cash-poor country.



The Supreme Court has already banned Guaido from holding office for a period of 15 years and arrested his chief of staff on terrorism charges.