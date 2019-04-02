Wynn Resorts hid knowledge of sexual misconduct claims, Massachusetts regulators say

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission released a report Tuesday detailing how Wynn Resorts handled accusations of rape and sexual misconduct against founder and former CEO Steve Wynn, and said the company hid the allegations from regulators.

The report did confirm remedial measures the company has taken in the wake of the allegations. Among them: that Steve Wynn had completely separated from the company within weeks of the allegations coming to light and that the board of directors established a special committee that conducted an in-depth review of the allegations.

It also said "the company has implemented enhanced training and human resources policies, operations and structural changes, and new internal controls, including controls related to Company use of outside attorneys."

The 199-page report says that the changes don't erase the company's corporate failures.

The commission is holding a hearing this week to determine if Wynn Resorts will be able to keep its Massachusetts gaming license, which it won in 2013.

The Nevada Gaming Commission also recently reviewed Wynn Resorts, assessing a record $20 million fine but allowing it to keep its casino license.

The company has been working to open Encore Boston Harbor Resort in Everett, Massachusetts. If this week's hearing results a lose of its gaming license, it will seriously hurt the $2.6 billion project on the Mystic River. The resort is expected to open in June.

Wynn Resorts' name was removed from the project to distance it from the allegations.

The allegations surfaced after a January 2018 article in The Wall Street Journal, which said several women claimed Wynn had harassed or assaulted them. Wynn has denied the allegations. He stepped down as chairman in early 2018 and was replaced as CEO by Matt Maddox. Wynn sold his entire stake in the company by March 2018.

— CNBC's Contessa Brewer contributed to this report.