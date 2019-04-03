Australian opposition accuses government of 'spendathon' to win election

Several Australian opposition politicians hit out at the ruling government for proposing a federal budget that, as they claim, focuses on winning an upcoming election instead of driving economic growth in the coming years.

The government on Tuesday offered 158 billion Australian dollars ($112.18 billion) in tax cuts over the next decade aimed primarily at middle-income earners. The proposal also included an increase in infrastructure spending targeted at rural areas, which are said to hold an important voter base for the ruling coalition. Despite those measures, the government is projecting a return to a budget surplus for the first time in 12 years.

"It doesn't deal with the cause of very weak consumption in the Australian economy, which is basically a lack of wage growth and insufficient investment, private and public, in the infrastructure of the nation," Wayne Swan, former Australian deputy prime minister, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday.

"And that's why the budget, I think, is a wasted opportunity. It's a short-term election spendathon rather than a medium- and long-term plan for the future of the country," added Swan, who's the national president of the Australian Labor Party, the country's main opposition party.