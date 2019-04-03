Biden promises in video message to be 'more mindful and respectful of people's personal space'

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday released a two minute video, in which he pledged to be "more mindful and respectful of people's personal space."

The video was Biden's most direct response so far to a growing number of women who claim he made them uncomfortable over the years with close contact. It represents his greatest attempt so far to get out ahead of what appears to be a growing crisis for his all-but-announced 2020 presidential campaign.

"Folks, in the coming months I'll be talking to you about a whole lot of issues, but today I want to talk about gestures of support and encouragement that I've made to women and some men that have made them uncomfortable," Biden says, staring into the camera.

"In my career, I've always tried to make a human connection, that's my responsibility I think. I shake hands, I hug people, I grab men and women by the shoulders and say 'you can do this.' Whether they're women, men, young, old, that's the way I've always been, it's the way I've tried to show I care about them, and I'm listening."

But, he said, "social norms have begun to change, they've shifted, and the boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset. And I get it. I get it. I hear what they're saying, I understand. And I'll be much more mindful, that's my responsibility. My responsibility, and I'll meet it .... I will be more mindful and respectful of people's personal space. And that's a good thing."

Biden concluded with what appeared to be a direct rebuttal to his critics, who say he embodies a bygone era where men were permitted to take more liberties with how they interacted with women.

"The idea that I can't adjust to the fact that personal space is important, more important than it's ever been, is just not thinkable. I will, I will," he said.

