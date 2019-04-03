Markets

European markets seen higher amid optimism over US-China trade talks

  • Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Washington expects to "make more headway" in talks this week.
  

European stocks are set to open higher on Wednesday morning, as market participants monitor signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

The FTSE 100 is seen 8 points higher at 7,399, the CAC is expected to open up around 32 points at 5,455, while the DAX is poised to start 91 points higher at 11,845, according to IG.

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Washington expects to "make more headway" in talks this week.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are due to resume negotiations with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Washington on Wednesday, shortly after both sides reported progress from talks in Beijing last week.

A long-running trade dispute between the world's two largest economies has battered financial markets in recent months, souring business and consumer sentiment.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, advanced around 0.5 percent.

Back in Europe, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will ask the EU for an extension to the Brexit deadline in order to "break the logjam" in Parliament.

Speaking on Tuesday evening, May said she wanted to meet with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to agree a plan on the future relationship with the EU.

If nothing is passed in the House of Commons over the coming days, the world's fifth-largest economy is set to leave the bloc without a deal on April 12.

On the data front, the euro area is expected to publish month-on-month and year-on-year retail sales figures for February at around 9 a.m. London time.

