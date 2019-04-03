European markets seen higher amid optimism over US-China trade talks

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Washington expects to "make more headway" in talks this week.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are due to resume negotiations with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Washington on Wednesday, shortly after both sides reported progress from talks in Beijing last week.

A long-running trade dispute between the world's two largest economies has battered financial markets in recent months, souring business and consumer sentiment.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, advanced around 0.5 percent.