Business News

Fortnum & Mason to open first overseas store in Hong Kong

Exterior of Fortnum & Mason, the famous high end department store.
In Pictures | Corbis News | Getty Images
Exterior of Fortnum & Mason, the famous high end department store.

British luxury retailer Fortnum & Mason is set to open a store and restaurant in Hong Kong this September.

Fortnum & Mason was founded in London's Piccadilly in 1707, and while it has expanded its international presence with small retail outlets, the Hong Kong location will be its first flagship store and restaurant outside of the U.K.

The new store will be situated in the heart of Hong Kong's $2.6 billion Victoria Dockside redevelopment. The move comes amid growing international demand for Fortnum's products, with the opening intended to complement existing retail partnerships across Asia.

"Building on our 47 years of experience in Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong, our latest expansion in Asia is an important next step for us as we extend our reach further across the world," Kate Hobhouse, chairman of Fortnum & Mason, said in a press release Wednesday. "We have seen significant appetite for the Fortnum's brand and products in the region, with impressive year-on-year sales growth."

The Hong Kong store will be a 7,000 square-foot space selling Fortnum's most popular products including tea, champagne and tea ware. A Fortnum's restaurant will be located upstairs above the retail space with views across the harbor.