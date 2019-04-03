Fortnum & Mason to open first overseas store in Hong Kong

British luxury retailer Fortnum & Mason is set to open a store and restaurant in Hong Kong this September.

Fortnum & Mason was founded in London's Piccadilly in 1707, and while it has expanded its international presence with small retail outlets, the Hong Kong location will be its first flagship store and restaurant outside of the U.K.

The new store will be situated in the heart of Hong Kong's $2.6 billion Victoria Dockside redevelopment. The move comes amid growing international demand for Fortnum's products, with the opening intended to complement existing retail partnerships across Asia.