Face ID on Apple's newest iPhones is already really fast, but it requires that you look directly at the phone to unlock it. Even then, it sometimes won't recognize if you're wearing certain types of sunglasses. This adds an extra level of security to Face ID.

You can remove this security feature to make Face ID even faster and more convenient by deactivating a default option that requires your attention.

Your iPhone is still secure and Face ID still requires your face to unlock, but it gives you a little wiggle room to wear sunglasses if you've had trouble using them with Face ID. It also makes things a bit faster if you're doing something else, like talking to someone or looking at a computer screen.

Here's how to tweak Face ID so that your iPhone can recognize you even when you're not looking at it.