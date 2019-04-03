Salesforce backs a start-up that uses selfies and A.I. to verify your identity online

Identity verification start-up Onfido says it's raised $50 million from investors including Salesforce and Microsoft.

The firm's software validates a person's identity by taking their selfie and applying a mix of machine learning and human fraud experts to match their face with a government-issued ID.

Its latest round of funding, announced Wednesday, was led by Salesforce's venture capital arm and Japanese financial group SBI, with additional backing from Microsoft's venture unit and others.

Husayn Kassai, co-founder and CEO of Onfido, told CNBC that the company would use the fresh capital to "continue to invest in the technology and in the AI (artificial intelligence) component."

Onfido's AI is used to analyze people's faces to make sure they are who they say they are and reduce fraud. Its customers include crowdfunding site Indiegogo and remittances app Remitly.

Though headquartered in London, Kassai said Onfido actually gets most of its business now from the U.S., and is looking to strengthen its presence there.

Founded in 2012 by three Oxford University graduates, the company has been in expansion mode, increasing activity across the U.S., Europe and Southeast Asia.

The latest investment brings Onfido's total funding to more than $100 million. Frank van Veenendaal, former vice chairman of Salesforce, will join the start-up's board following the deal.