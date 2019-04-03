Riot Blockchain, the cryptocurrency company whose stock skyrocketed after changing its name from Bioptix, announced what it called "material weaknesses" in internal control over financial reporting and an adverse auditor report in its latest annual report, filed Tuesday.

The annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows a company in the red. The company says it currently has just over $225,000 in cash compared to more than $41.6 million at year end 2017.

Riot "generated approximately $7.7 million in revenue on the production of 1,081 Bitcoins … and 3,023 Litecoins for the year," according to a news release issued Tuesday on the company's 2018 financial performance.

The auditor report, contained in the 10K filing, said Riot "has not maintained effective internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2018."

The weaknesses could have had a material adverse impact on the company's operations and could result in material misstatements to the financial reports, according to the annual report. However, the issues did not affect the financial statements in the just filed annual report, according to Marcum, Riot's auditor, in their audit report.

The company had problems with its information technology relating to risk mitigation, user access, and securing digital currency mining equipment and wallets, according to Marcum's audit report.

Riot plans to fix the issues by end of fiscal year 2019, according to its filing.