Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan now faces a choice that will have major consequences for both his foreign relations and his country's economy.

He can walk back pledges to buy a Russian missile defense system, the S-400, in favor of buying American weapons systems, or reject U.S. demands but forgo partaking in the F-35 joint strike fighter program, essentially choosing Moscow over Washington.

"The government's decision on this issue will be something the market will watch very closely," Shamaila Khan, director of emerging market debt strategies at AllianceBernstein, told CNBC on Tuesday.

"Any increase of tensions with the U.S. will weigh on Turkish assets."

Ankara signed an agreement with Moscow for S-400 missiles in 2017, a deal reportedly worth $2.5 billion. All the while, Turkey has helped finance America's most expensive weapons system, the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, investing $1.25 billion in the program to date.

The Pentagon has already announced a halt in delivery of F-35 components to Turkey this week, the latest in a long series of tension-raising moves between hosts of NATO's two largest militaries.

Erdogan's march toward procuring the Russian missile system has raised concerns among NATO partners and Washington who worry it can target stealth warplanes like the U.S. F-35 fighter. NATO are also wary of Moscow's increasing military presence in the region.

Will the lira fall further?

"If the U.S.-Turkey relationship deteriorates again, it is highly possible that the lira could, again, depreciate sharply against major currencies," Agathe Demarais, principle Europe economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit.

Turkey's economy is already in recession, rocked last year after fears over government interference into central bank independence, over-leveraged banks, a large current account deficit and a diplomatic spat with the U.S. triggered investor and capital flight. The lira lost 36 percent of its value against the dollar by the end of 2018.

Inflation and unemployment are in the double-digits, with the latter expected to rise as a result of slower economic growth.