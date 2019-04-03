No Green Jacket on offer, but women's golf heads to the home of The Masters for historic event

This week marks a landmark occasion for golf, as for the first time the Augusta National Golf Club located in Atlanta, GA, will host the final round of a women's event.

The opening two rounds of the Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship will begin with 72 amateur women's golfers teeing it up at the Champions Retreat Golf Club in Georgia beginning on Wednesday.

The field of female players is based on their positions in the Women's World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and performances at various recognized tournaments.

The entire field will then play a practice round at Augusta National on Friday, before the top 30 do it there for real for the final round on Saturday.

The famous course has been home to The Masters, which is one of the four elite men's professional majors, since 1934 but has never hosted a female event.

It wasn't until August 2012 that Augusta National admitted its first two female members, when former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and South Carolina financier Darla Moore were invited in.

"We believe this event will have a significant and lasting impact on the future of the women's game," said Fred Ridley, the chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club in the build-up to the event.