Accenture just bought an indie ad agency, as boardrooms get serious about creative marketing

For years, the advertising industry has pondered the potential of big tech consultancies like Accenture and Deloitte to eat its lunch.
This week, one of those consultancies made clear its interest in taking on the creative industry.
Accenture Interactive, the consultancy's "experience agency," said Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Droga5, the independent creative agency behind work like IHOP's "International House of Burgers" stunt and this year's Super Bowl spot promoting "Game of Thrones" and Bud Light.
The deal could sound alarm bells for traditional agencies, which may worry about keeping pace when consultancies have historically had strong ties to the executive suites at major marketers. But some experts say the deal is actually good news for the advertising industry because it signals that companies are getting more serious about creativity in marketing.
As part of the deal, Droga5's 500 employees in New York and London will join Accenture, with Droga5 founder David Droga remaining in his role of creative chairman and Sarah Thompson remaining as global CEO. The parties did not disclose financial terms but said the deal represents Accenture Interactive's biggest acquisition since its founding in 2009.