Amazon wants to launch thousands of satellites so it can offer broadband internet from space

Amazon is planning to build a network of more than 3,000 satellites federal filings reveal, in an ambitious attempt to provide global internet access.

The move represents the latest space ambition from Jeff Bezos, as Amazon has previously announced its cloud business will build a network of satellite facilities on Earth and his space venture Blue Origin continues to move closer to launching space tourists

"Project Kuiper is a new initiative to launch a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites that will provide low-latency, high-speed broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved communities around the world," an Amazon spokesperson told CNBC in an emailed statement.

"This is a long-term project that envisions serving tens of millions of people who lack basic access to broadband internet. We look forward to partnering on this initiative with companies that share this common vision," the statement continued.

Amazon's proposal is for a network of 3,236 satellites. Building, launching and operating the satellites will require intensive capital, likely to the tune of billions of dollars. But Bezos has already been funding Blue Origin with upwards of $1 billion a year and Amazon itself remains one of the world's most valuable companies. GeekWire first reported the filings on Thursday.

There's a race among several major players to build a next-generation broadband network in space, as companies lay out plans to use a so-called "constellation" of hundreds or even thousands of small satellites. Last month Softbank-backed OneWeb launched the first six satellites of its network, which plans to begin with a constellation of 650 interconnected satellites.

Boeing, SpaceX and Canadian operator Telesat have also revealed plans for high speed internet constellations.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

– CNBC's Lauren Feiner contributed to this report.